Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

Lifeway Foods (LWAY - Free Report) closed at $22.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.2%.

The the stock of dairy and cheese company has fallen by 4.04% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lifeway Foods will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.18, marking a 30.77% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lifeway Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Lifeway Foods boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lifeway Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.15. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.15.

The Food - Dairy Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers