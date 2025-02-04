We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know
Lifeway Foods (LWAY - Free Report) closed at $22.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.2%.
The the stock of dairy and cheese company has fallen by 4.04% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.
The upcoming earnings release of Lifeway Foods will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.18, marking a 30.77% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lifeway Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Lifeway Foods boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Lifeway Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.15. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.15.
The Food - Dairy Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.