Image: Bigstock

Clorox (CLX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Clorox (CLX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.69 billion, down 15.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.55, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion, representing a surprise of +3.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Clorox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Revenue Growth - Health and Wellness: -13% compared to the -19.8% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - International: 6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -4%.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Lifestyle: -16% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -26.3%.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Household: -11% versus -8.5% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Organic Sales Growth: -9% compared to the -14.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Health and Wellness: $628 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $577.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%.
  • Net Revenue- International: $274 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $259.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.9%.
  • Net Revenue- Lifestyle: $338 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $297.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.1%.
  • Net Revenue- Household: $446 million versus $459.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.2% change.
  • Income before income taxes- Health and Wellness: $193 million compared to the $176.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Income before income taxes- Corporate and Other: -$74 million compared to the -$98.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Income before income taxes- International: $21 million versus $29.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Clorox here>>>

Shares of Clorox have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

