Company News for Feb 4, 2025

Feb 4, 2025

  • Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s ((ARLP - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 3.8% after posting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.22, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60.
  • Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. ((TSN - Free Report) ) gained 2.2% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79.
  • IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s ((IDXX - Free Report) ) shares jumped 11.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.62, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.40.
  • Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp. ((TWST - Free Report) ) rose 0.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted loss per share of $0.53, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.62.

