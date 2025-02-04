GEHC Stock May Rise With $138M Investment in Cork Facility Expansion

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. ( GEHC Quick Quote GEHC - Free Report) recently announced a $138 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Cork, Ireland. This initiative will boost the production of imaging contrast media, a critical component in diagnostic procedures, and strengthen GEHC's global supply chain to meet growing healthcare demands.
The new state-of-the-art facility on the grounds of the existing site is likely to enable 25 million more patient doses per year of contrast media by the end of 2027, helping address growing global demand.
Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $87.51 on Monday. In the past six months, GEHC shares have gained 7.4% compared with the
industry’s 15.7% growth. The S&P 500 increased 17.7% in the same time frame.
The investment in GE HealthCare’s Cork facility positions the company for long-term growth by addressing the increasing global demand for imaging contrast media, a vital product in diagnostic imaging. By enhancing manufacturing capacity and streamlining the supply chain, GEHC strengthens its ability to consistently deliver critical medical supplies, reducing risks of shortages and reinforcing its reputation as a reliable partner in healthcare. This strategic move not only supports revenue growth but also aligns with global healthcare advancements, boosting investor confidence and potentially driving sustained stock price appreciation over time.
Meanwhile, GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion. In the last reported quarter, GEHC delivered an earnings surprise of 7.6%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research More on GEHC’s Cork Facility Expansion
Contrast media are injectable agents used during medical imaging to enhance the visibility of organs, blood vessels, and tissues. These iodine-based agents are commonly used in X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT) scans, and interventional procedures. With aging populations and the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses worldwide, the demand for these contrast media is expected to rise significantly over the next decade. In 2024, GE HealthCare’s facilities in Carrigtohill, Ireland, along with those in Shanghai, China, Oslo, and Norway, supplied over 100 million patient doses globally.
Per a
report by Grand View Research, the global contrast media market size was estimated at $6.28 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.98% from 2024 to 2030. The growing prevalence of complex comorbidities and long-term diseases has led to an increase in diagnostic imaging tests, including ultrasound, X-rays, and advanced imaging technology such as MRI and CT scans.
To meet this rising demand, GE HealthCare is expanding its Carrigtohill facility with a new 3000m² production area. The expansion will include advanced equipment such as solution preparation vessels, powder handling systems, a new filling line, and autoclaves, all supported by state-of-the-art automation. This additional capacity will not only meet growing global needs but also enhance the flexibility and reliability of GE HealthCare’s contrast media production network, ensuring a steady and secure supply for healthcare providers.
GEHC’s Recent Developments in Imaging Space
In January 2025, GEHC and Sutter Health formed a seven-year strategic partnership, the Care Alliance, to enhance access to innovative imaging services and improve the patient and clinician experience across Sutter Health's network. Also, in December 2024, GEHC submitted a 510(k) filing to the FDA for CleaRecon DL, a deep-learning technology designed to improve the quality of cone-beam CT images through AI-based 3D reconstruction in the interventional suite. In November 2024, GEHC introduced the Pristina Via mammography system, offering advanced tools for accurate diagnostics and better patient care.
GEHC also announced new clinical applications for its OEC 3D mobile CBCT C-arm, enabling precise imaging in endoscopic bronchoscopy procedures. In collaboration with DeepHealth, a subsidiary of RadNet, GEHC launched SmartTechnology to transform imaging through AI, focusing on enhancing workflow efficiency, clinical accuracy, and patient-centered care.
GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Masimo ( MASI Quick Quote MASI - Free Report) , ResMed Inc. ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) and Cardinal Health ( CAH Quick Quote CAH - Free Report) . Masimo, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 11.8% for 2025. MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Its shares have risen 51.4% compared with the industry’s 6.8% growth in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.8%. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 6.4%.
ResMed has gained 32.4% compared with the
industry’s 16.5% growth in the past year.
Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.5%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 11.2%.
Cardinal Health’s shares have gained 21.7% compared with the
industry’s 6.1% growth in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
GEHC Stock May Rise With $138M Investment in Cork Facility Expansion
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC - Free Report) recently announced a $138 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Cork, Ireland. This initiative will boost the production of imaging contrast media, a critical component in diagnostic procedures, and strengthen GEHC's global supply chain to meet growing healthcare demands.
The new state-of-the-art facility on the grounds of the existing site is likely to enable 25 million more patient doses per year of contrast media by the end of 2027, helping address growing global demand.
Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $87.51 on Monday. In the past six months, GEHC shares have gained 7.4% compared with the industry’s 15.7% growth. The S&P 500 increased 17.7% in the same time frame.
The investment in GE HealthCare’s Cork facility positions the company for long-term growth by addressing the increasing global demand for imaging contrast media, a vital product in diagnostic imaging. By enhancing manufacturing capacity and streamlining the supply chain, GEHC strengthens its ability to consistently deliver critical medical supplies, reducing risks of shortages and reinforcing its reputation as a reliable partner in healthcare. This strategic move not only supports revenue growth but also aligns with global healthcare advancements, boosting investor confidence and potentially driving sustained stock price appreciation over time.
Meanwhile, GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion. In the last reported quarter, GEHC delivered an earnings surprise of 7.6%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
More on GEHC’s Cork Facility Expansion
Contrast media are injectable agents used during medical imaging to enhance the visibility of organs, blood vessels, and tissues. These iodine-based agents are commonly used in X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT) scans, and interventional procedures. With aging populations and the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses worldwide, the demand for these contrast media is expected to rise significantly over the next decade. In 2024, GE HealthCare’s facilities in Carrigtohill, Ireland, along with those in Shanghai, China, Oslo, and Norway, supplied over 100 million patient doses globally.
Per a report by Grand View Research, the global contrast media market size was estimated at $6.28 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.98% from 2024 to 2030. The growing prevalence of complex comorbidities and long-term diseases has led to an increase in diagnostic imaging tests, including ultrasound, X-rays, and advanced imaging technology such as MRI and CT scans.
To meet this rising demand, GE HealthCare is expanding its Carrigtohill facility with a new 3000m² production area. The expansion will include advanced equipment such as solution preparation vessels, powder handling systems, a new filling line, and autoclaves, all supported by state-of-the-art automation. This additional capacity will not only meet growing global needs but also enhance the flexibility and reliability of GE HealthCare’s contrast media production network, ensuring a steady and secure supply for healthcare providers.
GEHC’s Recent Developments in Imaging Space
In January 2025, GEHC and Sutter Health formed a seven-year strategic partnership, the Care Alliance, to enhance access to innovative imaging services and improve the patient and clinician experience across Sutter Health's network. Also, in December 2024, GEHC submitted a 510(k) filing to the FDA for CleaRecon DL, a deep-learning technology designed to improve the quality of cone-beam CT images through AI-based 3D reconstruction in the interventional suite. In November 2024, GEHC introduced the Pristina Via mammography system, offering advanced tools for accurate diagnostics and better patient care.
GEHC also announced new clinical applications for its OEC 3D mobile CBCT C-arm, enabling precise imaging in endoscopic bronchoscopy procedures. In collaboration with DeepHealth, a subsidiary of RadNet, GEHC launched SmartTechnology to transform imaging through AI, focusing on enhancing workflow efficiency, clinical accuracy, and patient-centered care.
GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo (MASI - Free Report) , ResMed Inc. (RMD - Free Report) and Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) .
Masimo, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 11.8% for 2025. MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Its shares have risen 51.4% compared with the industry’s 6.8% growth in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.8%. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 6.4%.
ResMed has gained 32.4% compared with the industry’s 16.5% growth in the past year.
Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.5%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 11.2%.
Cardinal Health’s shares have gained 21.7% compared with the industry’s 6.1% growth in the past year.