Image: Bigstock
Insights Into CMS Energy (CMS) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from CMS Energy (CMS - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, indicating a decline of 18.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.14 billion, representing an increase of 9.8% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CMS Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenue- NorthStar Clean Energy' will reach $68.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.7% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenue- Consumers Energy (Electric+Gas)' will likely reach $2.07 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenue- Gas utility' will reach $719.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenue- Electric utility' will reach $1.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past month, CMS Energy shares have recorded returns of +1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CMS will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.