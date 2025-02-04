Back to top

Merck (MRK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Merck (MRK - Free Report) reported revenue of $15.62 billion, up 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.72, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.55 billion, representing a surprise of +0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Merck performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Oncology- Keytruda - U.S. $4.84 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.9%.
  • Sales- Oncology- Keytruda - International: $3 billion versus $3.09 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
  • Sales- Virology- Isentress - U.S. $38 million versus $26.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24% change.
  • Sales- Animal health - U.S. $444 million versus $415.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.
  • Sales- Animal health: $1.40 billion compared to the $1.34 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.
  • Sales- Oncology- Keytruda: $7.84 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.6%.
  • Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Prevymis: $215 million versus $206.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.9% change.
  • Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Reblozyl: $110 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $100.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57.1%.
  • Sales- Virology- Lagevrio: $121 million compared to the $125.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37.3% year over year.
  • Sales- Vaccines- Vaxneuvance: $161 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $220.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.
  • Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Zerbaxa: $70 million compared to the $65.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year.
  • Sales- Oncology- Alliance Revenue- Lynparza: $365 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $357.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.
Shares of Merck have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

