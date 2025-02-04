We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Merck (MRK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2024, Merck (MRK - Free Report) reported revenue of $15.62 billion, up 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.72, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.55 billion, representing a surprise of +0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Merck performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Sales- Oncology- Keytruda - U.S. $4.84 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.9%.
- Sales- Oncology- Keytruda - International: $3 billion versus $3.09 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
- Sales- Virology- Isentress - U.S. $38 million versus $26.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24% change.
- Sales- Animal health - U.S. $444 million versus $415.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.
- Sales- Animal health: $1.40 billion compared to the $1.34 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.
- Sales- Oncology- Keytruda: $7.84 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.6%.
- Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Prevymis: $215 million versus $206.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.9% change.
- Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Reblozyl: $110 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $100.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57.1%.
- Sales- Virology- Lagevrio: $121 million compared to the $125.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37.3% year over year.
- Sales- Vaccines- Vaxneuvance: $161 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $220.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.
- Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Zerbaxa: $70 million compared to the $65.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year.
- Sales- Oncology- Alliance Revenue- Lynparza: $365 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $357.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.
Shares of Merck have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.