Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pentair (PNR) Q4 Earnings

Pentair plc (PNR - Free Report) reported $972.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. EPS of $1.08 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $969.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02, the EPS surprise was +5.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pentair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue Growth - Core - Total Pentair: -1.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -1%.
  • Revenue Growth - Core - Pool: 4.5% versus 0.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue Growth - Core - Flow: -4.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -2.1%.
  • Revenue Growth - Core - Water Solutions: -3.8% versus -1.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Pool: $353.70 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $339.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
  • Net Sales- Flow: $360.70 million compared to the $366.95 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Water Solutions: $257.90 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $263.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.
  • Net Sales- Corporate and other: $0.60 million versus $0.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +100% change.
  • Segment income (loss)- Corporate and other: -$23.90 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$22.33 million.
  • Segment income (loss)- Pool: $119.40 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $113.51 million.
  • Segment income (loss)- Water Solutions: $62.20 million compared to the $57.26 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Segment income (loss)- Flow: $73.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $75.55 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pentair here>>>

Shares of Pentair have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

