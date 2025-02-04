Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Jacobs Solutions (J) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Jacobs Solutions (J - Free Report) reported $2.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 29.5%. EPS of $1.33 for the same period compares to $2.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29, the EPS surprise was +3.10%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Jacobs Solutions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- PA Consulting: $306.75 million versus $305.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.
  • Segment Operating Profit- Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities: $157.78 million compared to the $182.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Operating Profit- PA Consulting: $66.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.67 million.
Shares of Jacobs Solutions have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

