Amcor (AMCR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Amcor (AMCR - Free Report) reported $3.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amcor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Flexible: $2.51 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
  • Net Sales- Rigid Packaging: $730 million compared to the $801.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.2% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Rigid Packaging: $53 million versus $58.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Flexibles: $322 million compared to the $331.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Amcor here>>>

Shares of Amcor have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

