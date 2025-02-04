Back to top

Xylem (XYL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Xylem (XYL - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.26 billion, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.18, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12, the EPS surprise was +5.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Xylem performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Measurement & Control Solutions: $469 million versus $466.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.
  • Revenue- Applied Water: $454 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $451.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
  • Revenue- Water Infrastructure: $727 million versus $707.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.5% change.
  • Revenue- Water Solutions and Services: $606 million versus $558.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +88.2% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Water Infrastructure: $155 million versus $135.54 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Applied Water: $77 million compared to the $74.90 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Water Solutions and Services: $92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $85.56 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Corporate and other: -$10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$16.90 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Measurement & Control Solutions: $63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $84.38 million.
Shares of Xylem have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

