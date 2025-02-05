Back to top

Energizer (ENR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Energizer Holdings (ENR - Free Report) reported revenue of $731.7 million, up 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.67, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $727.99 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was +4.69%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Energizer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales by products- Batteries & Lights: $632.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $629.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
  • Net Sales by products- Auto Care: $99.30 million versus $98.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.
  • Segment Profit- Auto Care: $20.50 million versus $7.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- Batteries & Lights: $119.30 million compared to the $134.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Energizer have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

