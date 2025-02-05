Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Premier (PINC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) reported $240.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 28.2%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $244.03 million, representing a surprise of -1.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Premier performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Net administrative fees: $131.42 million compared to the $126.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Total Supply Chain Services: $148.75 million compared to the $144.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.7% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Software licenses, other services and support: $108.85 million versus $144.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.8% change.
  • Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Software licenses, other services and support: $17.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.5%.
  • Net Revenue- Performance Services: $91.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $99.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Supply Chain Services: $73.74 million compared to the $71.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Services: $9.12 million compared to the $20.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$32.77 million compared to the -$31.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Premier have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

