Fox (FOXA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Fox (FOXA - Free Report) reported $5.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.9%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +47.69%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues by Component- Advertising: $2.42 billion versus $2.27 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21% change.
  • Revenues by Component- Affiliate fee: $1.90 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
  • Segment Revenues- Cable Network Programming: $2.17 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.6%.
  • Segment Revenues- Television: $2.96 billion compared to the $2.84 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year.
  • Revenues by Component- Other: $756 million versus $767.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +69.9% change.
  • Revenues- Television- Other: $175 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $162.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.6%.
  • Revenues- Television- Affiliate fee: $824 million compared to the $813.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Other: $629 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $582.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +125.5%.
  • Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Advertising: $460 million compared to the $399.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Affiliate fee: $1.08 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
  • Revenues- Television- Advertising: $1.96 billion versus $1.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change.
  • Segment EBITDA- Cable Network Programming: $657 million versus $581.75 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Fox have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

