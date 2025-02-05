Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Baker Hughes (BKR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Baker Hughes (BKR - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.36 billion, up 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Baker Hughes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Orders - Oilfield Services & Equipment: $3.74 billion compared to the $4.63 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Orders - Total: $7.50 billion compared to the $7.73 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Orders - Industrial & Energy Technology: $3.76 billion versus $3.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International: $2.90 billion compared to the $2.94 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- North America: $971 million compared to the $857.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment: $3.87 billion compared to the $3.83 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Industrial & Energy Technology: $3.49 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.3%.
  • Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- Production Solutions: $974 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $962.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
  • Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- Subsea & Surface Pressure Systems: $932 million versus $767.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23% change.
  • Revenue- Gas Technology Equipment: $1.66 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.9%.
  • Revenue- Total Gas Technology: $2.46 billion compared to the $2.23 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total Industrial Technology: $830 million compared to the $850.29 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Baker Hughes have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

