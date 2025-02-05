We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Xerox Holdings Stock Declines 9.5% Since Q4 Earnings Miss
Xerox Holdings Corporation’s (XRX - Free Report) stock has declined 9.5% since the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 results. This downward trajectory can be attributed to dismal earnings performance.
Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of 36 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.8% and declined 16.3% year over year. Total revenues of $1.5 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 1.5% but decreased 8.6% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues declined 8% on a constant-currency (CC) basis.
Q4 Revenue Details for XRX
Post-sale revenues came in at $1.22 billion, down 6.7% year over year on a reported basis and 6.1% at cc, surpassing our estimate of $1.21 billion. Equipment sales declined 14.2% year over year on a reported basis and 13.4% at cc to $393 million, beating our estimate of $378.7 million.
The Print and Other segment’s revenues totaled $1.54 billion, down 8.7% year over year and surpassing our estimate of $1.51 billion. Xerox Financial Services revenues totaled $89 million, down 11% year over year and lagging our estimate of $98.5 million.
Sales revenues totaled $656 million, down 9% year over year on a reported basis and 7.9% at cc. Services, maintenance and rental revenues totaled $924 million, down 7.6% year over year on a reported basis and 7.3% at cc. Financing revenues of $33 million decreased 25% year over year on a reported basis and 24% at cc.
XRX’s Operating Performance
Adjusted operating income came in at $104 million, up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating margin was 6.4%, up 100 basis points year over year.
XRX’s Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures
Xerox exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $576 billion compared with $521 million at the end of the prior quarter. The company’s operating cash flow and free cash flow were $351 million and $334 million, respectively, in the quarter.
2025 Guidance
Xerox expects low single-digit revenue growth at constant currency. Adjusted operating margin expectation is at least 5%. The company expects free cash flow to be $350 to $400 million.
XRX currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
