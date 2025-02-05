Back to top

Amdocs (DOX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Amdocs (DOX - Free Report) reported $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.9%. EPS of $1.66 for the same period compares to $1.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64, the EPS surprise was +1.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amdocs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $737.40 million compared to the $735.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of the world: $217.40 million compared to the $215.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $155.20 million versus $163.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.4% change.
  • Revenue- Managed Services Revenue: $728.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $687.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.
Shares of Amdocs have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

