Gold Fields (GFI) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
In the latest market close, Gold Fields (GFI - Free Report) reached $17.61, with a +1.32% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.
The gold miner's stock has climbed by 25.58% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gold Fields in its upcoming release.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.94 per share and a revenue of $6.66 billion, demonstrating changes of +108.6% and +47.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Gold Fields. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.67% higher. Gold Fields is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Gold Fields's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.48, so one might conclude that Gold Fields is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that GFI has a PEG ratio of 0.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.61.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.