Why Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) closed at $13.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.7% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 1.89% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 3.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
The upcoming earnings release of Arbor Realty Trust will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.41, showcasing a 19.61% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $260.98 million, indicating a 21.17% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower within the past month. At present, Arbor Realty Trust boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.29, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
