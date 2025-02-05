We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
The latest trading session saw Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) ending at $16.77, denoting a +1.02% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.35%.
The gas and oil production company's stock has dropped by 0.48% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $276.5 million, down 68.15% from the prior-year quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 29.73% lower. At present, Diversified Energy Company PLC boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.18, so one might conclude that Diversified Energy Company PLC is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.