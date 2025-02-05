We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ - Free Report) closed at $41.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.94% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
The company's stock has dropped by 18.8% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, IonQ, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.14 million, up 49.59% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. IonQ, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
