We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) closed at $145.92, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.35%.
The company's stock has climbed by 29.7% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Twilio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 13, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of $1.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.6%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.17 billion, up 8.99% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.43% higher. Twilio is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Twilio is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.8. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.46 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that TWLO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.27.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.