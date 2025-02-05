We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $63.30, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.72%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.02%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 11, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.05, reflecting a 54.55% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $180.06 million, reflecting a 28.33% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 94.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.04, so one might conclude that Upstart Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.