We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hyster-Yale (HY) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Hyster-Yale (HY - Free Report) standing at $52.93, reflecting a +1.87% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts had gained 2.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 1.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.02%.
The upcoming earnings release of Hyster-Yale will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.38, showcasing a 3.5% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.02 billion, indicating a 0.48% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hyster-Yale currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Hyster-Yale is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.64. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.24 for its industry.
The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, finds itself in the bottom 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.