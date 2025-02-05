Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Idex (IEX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Idex (IEX - Free Report) reported $862.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $2.04 for the same period compares to $1.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $864.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.03, the EPS surprise was +0.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Idex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales - Organic impact - YoY change: 3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.7%.
  • Net Sales- Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT): $299.30 million compared to the $315.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
  • Intersegment sales eliminations: -$2.50 million compared to the -$0.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP): $192.90 million compared to the $190.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Health & Science Technologies (HST): $373.20 million versus $360.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT): $94.70 million compared to the $101 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$20.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$21.95 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP): $54.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $53.40 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Health & Science Technologies (HST): $98.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.95 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Idex here>>>

Shares of Idex have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


IDEX Corporation (IEX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise