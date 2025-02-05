We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
The latest trading session saw VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) ending at $29.80, denoting a +0.03% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.
The company's stock has climbed by 0.78% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 3.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 20, 2025. In that report, analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.64%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $974.91 million, indicating a 4.62% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. VICI Properties Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.89. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.47, which means VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.8. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. VICI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.