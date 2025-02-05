We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Jackson Financial (JXN) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $91.09, demonstrating a +0.33% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had gained 0.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Jackson Financial will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 19, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.72, marking an 86.56% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.8 billion, reflecting a 102.05% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% higher. Right now, Jackson Financial possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Jackson Financial has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.42 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.84 for its industry.
The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.