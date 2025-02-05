We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Lennar (LEN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
Lennar (LEN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $128.29, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.72% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 6.57% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lennar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.76, reflecting a 31.52% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.51 billion, up 2.7% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.52 per share and revenue of $37.88 billion, which would represent changes of -9.67% and +6.88%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.2% lower. Lennar is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
With respect to valuation, Lennar is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.03.
Also, we should mention that LEN has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.95.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, placing it within the bottom 6% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.