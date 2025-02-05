We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Oneok Inc. (OKE) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Oneok Inc. (OKE - Free Report) standing at $97.02, reflecting a -0.62% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
The natural gas company's stock has dropped by 3.93% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
The upcoming earnings release of Oneok Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 24, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.45, marking a 22.88% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.56 billion, indicating a 25.24% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Oneok Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.37% increase. Oneok Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Oneok Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.17. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.32.
It is also worth noting that OKE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.48 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
