Copa Holdings (CPA) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) closed at $90.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.72% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.
The holding company for Panama's national airline's shares have seen an increase of 1.94% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 3% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Copa Holdings in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 12, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Copa Holdings to post earnings of $3.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $880.45 million, down 3.98% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% lower within the past month. Right now, Copa Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Copa Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.88. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.56 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that CPA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.7.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.