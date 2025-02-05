Back to top

Mueller Water Products (MWA) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Mueller Water Products (MWA - Free Report) reported revenue of $304.3 million, up 18.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $281.75 million, representing a surprise of +8.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +31.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mueller Water Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Water Management Solutions: $129.70 million compared to the $124.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Water Flow Solutions: $174.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $157.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.6%.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- Corporate: -$13.80 million compared to the -$13.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- Water Management Solutions: $27.60 million versus $18.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- Water Flow Solutions: $38.60 million compared to the $35 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Mueller Water Products have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

