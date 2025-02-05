We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Snap (SNAP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Snap (SNAP - Free Report) reported $1.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.4%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the EPS surprise was +14.29%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Snap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global: 453 million versus 451.11 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.
- Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Total Global: $3.44 versus $3.44 estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America: 100 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 99.94 million.
- Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe: 99 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 99.71 million.
- Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World: 254 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 251.59 million.
- Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Europe: $2.89 compared to the $2.91 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Rest of World: $1.19 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.14.
- Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America: $9.73 versus $9.73 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Employees (full-time; excludes part-time, contractors, and temporary personnel): 4.91 billion compared to the 4.85 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Geographic Revenue- North America: $968.94 million versus $971.61 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.
- Geographic Revenue- Rest of World: $301.31 million compared to the $287.87 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.8% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- Europe: $287.03 million versus $289.02 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.5% change.
Shares of Snap have returned -11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.