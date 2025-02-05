Back to top

Snap (SNAP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Snap (SNAP - Free Report) reported $1.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.4%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the EPS surprise was +14.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Snap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global: 453 million versus 451.11 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Total Global: $3.44 versus $3.44 estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America: 100 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 99.94 million.
  • Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe: 99 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 99.71 million.
  • Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World: 254 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 251.59 million.
  • Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Europe: $2.89 compared to the $2.91 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Rest of World: $1.19 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.14.
  • Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America: $9.73 versus $9.73 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Employees (full-time; excludes part-time, contractors, and temporary personnel): 4.91 billion compared to the 4.85 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $968.94 million versus $971.61 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of World: $301.31 million compared to the $287.87 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.8% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $287.03 million versus $289.02 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.5% change.
Shares of Snap have returned -11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

