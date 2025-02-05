Back to top

Varonis (VRNS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Varonis Systems (VRNS - Free Report) reported revenue of $158.51 million, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $165.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the EPS surprise was +28.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Varonis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Recurring Revenues: $641.90 million versus $637.75 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Maintenance and Services: $19.53 million compared to the $20.68 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Term license subscriptions: $66.78 million versus $76.75 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- SaaS: $72.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $68.98 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Varonis here>>>

Shares of Varonis have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

