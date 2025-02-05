Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Modine (MOD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Modine (MOD - Free Report) reported revenue of $616.8 million, up 9.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.92, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $613 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79, the EPS surprise was +16.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Modine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Climate Solutions: $360.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $326.62 million.
  • Net Sales- Corporate and eliminations: -$6.20 million compared to the -$5.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Performance Technologies: $262.20 million versus $297.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Climate Solutions: $75.70 million compared to the $62.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and eliminations: -$16.80 million versus -$17.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Technologies: $28.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.59 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Modine here>>>

Shares of Modine have returned -21.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise