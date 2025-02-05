Back to top

DXC Technology (DXC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

DXC Technology Company. (DXC - Free Report) reported $3.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.1%. EPS of $0.92 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 billion, representing a surprise of -0.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DXC Technology performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Global Business Service (GBS) - YoY change: -1.9% versus -0.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Revenues - YoY change: -5.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -4.8%.
  • Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) - YoY change: -9.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -8.7%.
  • Revenues- Global Infrastructure Services (GIS): $1.56 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Global Business Service (GBS): $1.67 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
Shares of DXC Technology have returned +9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

