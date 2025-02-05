Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Atmos (ATO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.18 billion, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.23, compared to $2.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion, representing a surprise of -16.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Atmos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- Pipeline and storage segment: $255.39 million compared to the $242.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.9% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- Distribution segment: $1.11 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
  • Operating Income- Pipeline and Storage: $143.40 million compared to the $145.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Distribution: $316.10 million compared to the $308.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Atmos have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

