Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 5, 2025

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Ferrari N.V.’s ((RACE - Free Report) ) shares jumped 7.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.28, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89.
  • Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. ((REGN - Free Report) ) surged 4.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $12.07, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.62.
  • MPLX LP’s ((MPLX - Free Report) ) shares advanced 2.4% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.07, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.
  • Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. ((WEC - Free Report) ) fell 1.2% after posting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.43, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44. 

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) - free report >>

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) - free report >>

MPLX LP (MPLX) - free report >>

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks biotechs oil-energy utilities