Countdown to Post Holdings (POST) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Post Holdings (POST - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 11.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.98 billion, increasing 0.5% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Post Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Weetabix' to come in at $129.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Refrigerated Retail' stands at $273.42 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Post Consumer Brands' of $993.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Foodservice' will likely reach $581.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Post Consumer Brands' reaching $193.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $189.80 million in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Weetabix' should arrive at $29.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30.60 million.
Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Foodservice' to reach $108.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $105.80 million in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Refrigerated Retail' should come in at $46.80 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $53.60 million.
Post Holdings shares have witnessed a change of -3.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), POST is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>