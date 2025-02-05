Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kennametal (KMT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Kennametal (KMT - Free Report) reported revenue of $482.05 million, down 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $483.66 million, representing a surprise of -0.33%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kennametal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Sales- Infrastructure: $184.27 million compared to the $182.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.
  • Total Sales- Metal Cutting: $297.79 million versus $301.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change.
  • Operating Income (loss)- Corporate: -$0.53 million compared to the -$0.84 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Proforma- Infrastructure: $15.83 million versus $10.52 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Proforma- Metal Cutting: $17.79 million compared to the $25.45 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kennametal here>>>

Shares of Kennametal have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kennametal Inc. (KMT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise