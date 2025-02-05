Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ares Capital (ARCC) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Ares Capital (ARCC - Free Report) reported $759 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.4%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $784.96 million, representing a surprise of -3.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ares Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Dividend income: $153 million versus $146.30 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Other Income: $16 million versus $17.11 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Capital Structuring Service Fees: $48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $43.34 million.
  • Interest Income From Investments: $542 million compared to the $579.34 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ares Capital here>>>

Shares of Ares Capital have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise