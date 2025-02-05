Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Old Dominion (ODFL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL - Free Report) reported $1.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.3%. EPS of $1.23 for the same period compares to $1.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion, representing a surprise of +0.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Old Dominion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Ratio: 75.9% versus 76% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • LTL tonnage per day: 34.35 Kton/D compared to the 34.5 Kton/D average estimate based on four analysts.
  • LTL shipments per day: 45.76 thousand versus 46.3 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
  • LTL revenue per hundredweight: $32.10 compared to the $32.43 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges: $27.52 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $27.42.
  • LTL shipments: 2,837 versus 2,870 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • LTL tons: 2,130 KTon compared to the 2,140.84 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.
  • LTL weight per shipment (lbs.): 1,501 lbs compared to the 1,491.97 lbs average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Work days: 62 Days versus the four-analyst average estimate of 62 Days.
  • LTL revenue per shipment: $481.91 versus $475.52 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total revenue- Other services: $13.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%.
  • Total revenue- LTL services: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year.
Shares of Old Dominion have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

