Uber (UBER) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) reported $11.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.4%. EPS of $3.21 for the same period compares to $0.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.76 billion, representing a surprise of +1.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +542.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Uber performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Bookings - Total: $44.20 billion versus $43.41 billion estimated by 12 analysts on average.
  • Gross Bookings - Delivery: $20.13 billion compared to the $19.63 billion average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Gross Bookings - Mobility: $22.80 billion versus $22.58 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Gross Bookings - Freight: $1.27 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs): 171 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 170.
  • Trips: 3,068 versus 3,042 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenue Margin - Delivery: 18.7% compared to the 18.5% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue Margin - Mobility: 30.3% compared to the 30.2% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Mobility: $6.91 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $6.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.8%.
  • Revenue- Freight: $1.28 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
  • Revenue- Delivery: $3.77 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Mobility: $1.77 billion compared to the $1.80 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Uber here>>>

Shares of Uber have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

