Fiserv (FI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Fiserv (FI - Free Report) reported $4.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $2.51 for the same period compares to $2.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.48, the EPS surprise was +1.21%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fiserv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted Revenue- Merchant Solutions: $2.50 billion versus $2.46 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Revenue- Financial Solutions: $2.40 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $2.49 billion.
  • Adjusted Revenue- Corporate and Other: $2 million compared to the $3.69 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenue- Corporate and Other: $351 million compared to the $319.60 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Processing and services: $4.26 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
  • Revenue- Product: $991 million versus $954.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.
  • Operating income- Corporate and Other: -$552 million compared to the -$559.08 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income- Financial Solutions: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income- Merchant Solutions: $979 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion.
Shares of Fiserv have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

