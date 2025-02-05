Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Criteo (CRTO) Q4 Earnings

Criteo S.A. (CRTO - Free Report) reported $334.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $1.75 for the same period compares to $1.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $327.03 million, representing a surprise of +2.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Criteo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Clients: 17,269 versus 17,155 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $274.62 million compared to the $277.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- APAC: $95.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $94.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $183.37 million versus $198.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.
  • Revenue- Traffic Acquisition Costs (TAC): $218.64 million versus $251.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.
  • Revenue- Contribution ex-TAC: $334.40 million versus $327.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
  • Revenue- Total: $553.04 million versus $578.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.
  • Revenue- Retail Media: $91.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $84.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.
  • Revenues- Performance Media: $461.15 million compared to the $485.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Criteo have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

