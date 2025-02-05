Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Stanley Black's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.49 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28. The bottom line increased 62% year over year.

Stanley Black’s net sales of $3.72 billion beat the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. The top line declined 0.4% year over year due to weakness in the Industrial segment.

For 2024, SWK reported net revenues of $15.37 billion, which decreased 2.6% year over year. For the year, the company’s adjusted earnings were $4.36 per share, up 200.7% year over year.

Stanley Black’s Segmental Discussion

Revenues from SWK’s primary segment, Tools & Outdoor, totaled $3.23 billion, which increased 2.3% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $3.07 billion.

Revenues from the Industrial segment grossed $492.9 million, down 15.4% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $493.8 million.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SWK’s Margin Profile

Stanley Black’s cost of sales decreased 2.1% year over year to $2.58 billion. The gross profit increased 3.6% year over year to $1.14 billion. The gross margin increased 120 basis points (bps) year over year to 30.8%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 2.5% year over year to $855.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $378.3 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.8%. The margin increased 80 bps to 10.2%.

SWK’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting the fourth quarter, Stanley Black had cash and cash equivalents of $290.5 million compared with $449.4 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2023. The long-term debt balance was $5.6 billion, lower than $6.1 billion reported at the end of fourth-quarter 2023.

In 2024, net cash generated in operating activities was $1.11 billion, down 7.1% year over year. Capital and software expenditures totaled $353.9 million, up from $338.7 million reported in the year-ago period. Free cash flow (before dividends) was $753 million compared with $852.6 million a year ago.

In the year, SWK paid out dividends worth $491.2 million to its shareholders, up 1.8% from the year-ago period.

SWK’s 2025 Guidance

Stanley Black expects adjusted earnings to be $5.25 (+/- $0.50) per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.15 per share. The company anticipates earnings to be $4.05 (+/- $0.65) per share.

SWK’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

