Gold ETF (IAU) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares Gold Trust (IAU - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 43.06% from its 52-week low price of $37.53/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

IAU in Focus

This ETF is designed to track the spot price of gold bullion. The iShares Gold Trust reflects the performance of the price of gold bullion, less expenses. The product charges 25 bps in annual fees (See: All Precious Metals ETFs).

Why the Move?

Gold has been an area to watch lately, given the rise in volatility and increased safe-haven demand driven by U.S. tariff threats and the potential of a trade war. The introduction of tariffs also raises the likelihood of unfavorable inflation data, which further boosts the prospects of the fund. Additionally, the recent market sell-off, triggered by the DeepSeek revelation, highlights the importance of allocation to the yellow metal.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, IAU has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 38.15 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.


