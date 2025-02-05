We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Fiserv Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Fall Marginally Y/Y
Fiserv, Inc. (FI - Free Report) has reported mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.
FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.51 beat the consensus mark by 1.2% and gained 14.6% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.9 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.1% and declined marginally on a year-over-year basis.
The FI stock has gained 36.2% over the past six months, outperforming the 21.9% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 17.3% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Fiserv's Quarterly Details
Processing and services’ revenues of $4.3 billion increased 5.8% on a year-over-year basis and beat our estimate of $4.2 billion. Revenues in the Product segment were $991 million, rising 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual and outpacing our estimate of $961.4 million.
Revenues from Merchant Acceptance were $2.5 billion, rising 10.5% year over year and beating our estimate of $2.2 billion. The Financial Solutions segment reported revenues of $2.4 billion, marking a 3% increase from the year-ago quarter and missing our projection of $2.7 billion.
The operating margin for the Merchant acceptance segment was 39.2%, up 150 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted operating margin for the Financial Solutions segment was 51.7%, increasing 330 bps from the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of FI
Fiserv exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion, unchanged from the third quarter of 2024. The long-term debt was $23.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $24.1 billion in the preceding quarter.
FI generated $2.2 million in net cash from operating activities, whereas its free cash flow was $1.9 billion. Capital expenditure was $399 million. The company repurchased 6.1 million shares for $1.3 billion in the quarter.
Fiserv's 2024 Guidance
The company has raised its 2024 guidance for adjusted earnings per share to $10.1-$10.3 from the previous quarter’s view of $8.73-$8.80. The guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $8.77. Fiserv updated its year-over-year earnings growth guidance to 15-17% from the 16-17% provided in the preceding quarter. FI lowered its year-over-year organic revenue growth guidance from the 16-17% mentioned at the end of the previous quarter to 10-12%.
Fiserv carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Earnings Snapshots
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
ADP’s earnings per share of $2.4 beat the consensus estimate by 3.5% and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5.1 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and grew 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.
FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS - Free Report) posted impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
FDS’s earnings per share (excluding 48 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.4 beat the consensus mark by 1.6% and increased 6.1% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $568.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and gained 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.