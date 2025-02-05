We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Barclays Completes Sale of German Consumer Finance Business
Barclays (BCS - Free Report) has completed the sale of its German consumer finance business, Consumer Bank Europe, to BAWAG P.S.K., a subsidiary of Austria-based BAWAG Group AG. This move aligns with the company’s plan to streamline its operations as outlined in the Investor Update in February 2024.
Consumer Bank Europe, covering the German and Austrian markets, had gross assets of €4.7 billion as of March 31, 2024, primarily in card and loan receivables.
While the financial terms of the deal, announced in July 2024, were not disclosed, Barclays noted that the “consideration payable was a small premium” to its tangible book value. The divestiture is expected to release €4.0 billion of risk-weighted assets, increasing the company’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio by 10 basis points on a proforma basis.
Francesco Ceccato, CEO of Barclays Europe, said the bank “will now focus on supporting our institutional, corporate and high net worth clients, where we continue to see significant growth potential.”
Our Take on Barclays’ Restructuring Efforts
This sale is part of Barclays' broader strategy to exit retail banking in Europe, responding to shifts in consumer behavior post-pandemic. In addition to the German sale, Barclays has announced plans to enhance digital banking services in the U.K. and expand its corporate and investment banking presence globally, including new ventures in Asia.
In November 2024, Barclays made a significant move in the U.K. retail banking space by acquiring Tesco's (TSCDY - Free Report) retail banking business for £600 million. This partnership with Tesco, the U.K.'s largest retailer, not only marks a key opportunity for Barclays to further its retail banking ambitions but also signifies a new chapter in expanding its customer base and distribution channels.
The divestiture supports Barclays financially by freeing up significant capital, improving its balance sheet and allowing for better allocation of resources to high-growth areas. This move reinforces the company’s commitment to becoming a more agile and efficient institution that is well-positioned for future opportunities.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 36.7% in the past six months, significantly outperforming the industry’s growth of 15.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Similar to BCS, another U.K.-based lender, HSBC Holdings (HSBC - Free Report) , is actively restructuring its operations in Germany to focus more on its growth strategy in Asia. In sync with this, in September 2024, the company signed an agreement to sell its private banking business in Germany to BNP Paribas. The deal's financial terms, expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, have not been disclosed.
The transaction, still subject to relevant regulatory approvals, is projected to result in a gain on sale for HSBC. It will help further simplify the company’s business model and enable it to focus on the global “wholesale banking business.”