Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PTC Inc. (PTC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, PTC Inc. (PTC - Free Report) reported revenue of $565.13 million, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.10, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $551.92 million, representing a surprise of +2.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PTC Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR as reported: $2.21 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.28 billion.
  • Revenue- Recurring Revenue: $524.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $515.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
  • Revenue- Professional Services: $31.41 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.1%.
  • Revenue- Perpetual License: $9.41 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for PTC Inc. here>>>

Shares of PTC Inc. have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PTC Inc. (PTC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise