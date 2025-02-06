Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Qualcomm (QCOM) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Qualcomm (QCOM - Free Report) reported $11.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.5%. EPS of $3.41 for the same period compares to $2.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.92 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.93, the EPS surprise was +16.38%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Qualcomm performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- QCT- Handsets: $7.57 billion compared to the $7.05 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- QCT- Automotive: $961 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $904.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +60.7%.
  • Revenue- QCT- IoT: $1.55 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.1% change.
  • Revenue- QTL: $1.54 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- QCT: $10.08 billion versus $9.34 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.7% change.
  • Revenues- Non-GAAP Reconciling Items: $50 million compared to the $40.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Equipment and services: $9.94 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.6%.
  • Revenues- Licensing: $1.73 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
  • Income / (loss) before taxes- QCT: $3.25 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.78 billion.
  • Income / (loss) before taxes- QTL: $1.16 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Income / (loss) before taxes- Reconciling items: $23 million versus -$551.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Qualcomm have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

