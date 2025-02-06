We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Uranium Energy (UEC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $7.04, demonstrating a -0.85% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.
The uranium mining and exploration company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.87% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.
The upcoming earnings release of Uranium Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0, showcasing a 100% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $41.4 million, indicating a 34400% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
UEC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $129.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +122.22% and +57868.75%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Uranium Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, Uranium Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 355. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.83.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, finds itself in the bottom 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.